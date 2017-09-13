Bitcoin drops below $4000 amid China's OTC ban

Bitcoin drops below $4000 amid China's OTC banBy Eren Sengezer
Bitcoin suffered heavy losses on Wednesday after Bitkan, China's biggest OTC trading service provider for digital currencies, said that it decided to suspend its over-the-counter (OTC) bitcoin and bitcoin cash trading services starting Thursday. South China Morning Post, a Chinese media outlet, reported that Bitkan’s announcement followed the Chinese central bank’s recent decision to ban fundraising through digital currencies, branding it as illegal.
The BTC/USD pair lost more than 7% during the day and is now trading at $3484. Yesterday, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgen, claimed that bitcoin was a fraud and would eventually blow up. Furthermore, India's central bank said it had been looking into cryptocurrencies as legal tender, as reported by CNBC on Wednesday.
Technical levels to consider:
On the downside, the next target for the pair comes at $3600 (Aug. 22 low) ahead of $3380 (Aug. 11 low) and $3000 (psychological level). On the flip side, $4000 (psychological level) now aligns as the first technical resistance followed by $4160 (daily high) and $4380 (Sep. 12 high).
