Bitcoin drops below 1-hour 200-MA, falling channel noted

Bitcoin drops below 1-hour 200-MA, falling channel notedBy Omkar Godbole
Bitcoin [BTC] prices fell below $4000 in early Asia and extended losses to trade below the 1-hour 200-MA level of $3941.
Currently, the BTC/USD is trading around $3865 levels after having clocked a low of $3810. As per coinmarketcap.com, the currency has shed 4.86% in the last 24 hours. Volume on bitFlyer has gone up by 15.65%.
The retreat from the record highs has been largely in line with our expectations. The sell-off may continue today, given the falling channel pattern has been established on the 1-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.