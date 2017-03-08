Bitcoin cash fades spike to $700

Bitcoin cash, which hit the markets on Tuesday, soared to a high of $747 before falling back to the current price of $480.

The new currency arrived yesterday on the crypto currency scene after a small faction of people who run the software that controls Bitcoin started a breakaway version. Bitcoin cash went from $200 to $747.

Meanwhile, the price of the original Bitcoin has remained stable around $2700. It remains to be seen if the Bitcoin cash is able to hold its value, given the limited use of the currency.