Bitcoin adds more than $100, remains in range above $4000

Bitcoin adds more than $100, remains in range above $4000By Eren Sengezer
After closing two previous days with modest losses, bitcoin rebounded on Monday, lifting the BTC/USD pair up to $4333, where it was adding $117, or 2.78%, on the day.
Although the pair was able to rise on Thursday despite a stronger greenback, today's price action doesn't suggest that a new uptrend is underway as it hadn't been backed by a fundamental development. In fact, skepticism about the cryptocurrency market came under the spotlight once again. Speaking at a financial conference in Zurich, UBS Chairman and former Bundesbank president Axel Weber said, "the important function of a currency is, it’s a means of payment, it has to be generally accepted, it has to be a store of value and it’s a transaction currency. Bitcoin is only a transaction currency,” as reported by Reuters.
Moreover, the pair seems to be struggling to find its next short-term direction as it continues to fluctuate between the $4000 and $4500 handles since September 28. Unless the pair brakes out of this range with a decisive move, it's likely to preserve its neutral outlook in the near-term.
Technical levels to consider
The first significant hurdle for the pair aligns at $4480/$4500 (Oct. 2 high/top of the consolidation channel) ahead of $4700 (Sep. 8 high) and $5000 (psychological level). On the downside, supports could be seen at $4000 (psychological level/bottom of the consolidation channel), $3650 (Sep. 25 low), $3500 (100-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.