Biogen Stock Price and Forecast: Why is BIIB stock falling?

- Biogen stock falls nearly 10% in Wednesday's premarket.
- BIIB shares fall as CMS limits the use of its Alzheimer's treatment.
- Biogen reports earnings in two weeks on January 27.
Biogen (BIIB) stock suffered a steep fall in after-hours trading on Tuesday as some negative news in relation to its Alzheimers drug arrived. The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said it will only cover treatment with Biogen's Aduhelm if patients are enrolled in a clinical trial. This effectively limits the use of the drug.
Biogen (BIIB) stock news
Biogen shares (BIIB) are currently trading nearly 10% lower in the premarket on the back of the news. "It is imperative to change this draft decision to be aligned with reimbursement for other therapies for progressive diseases, where patients have immediate and equal access to medicines approved by the FDA," Biogen said. "The FDA’s accelerated approval was supported by clinical data showing that Aduhelm impacted the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease."
The US FDA had approved Aduhelm in June. Aduhelm was the first new major Alzheimers treatment in nearly 20 years. While the FDA approved it in June, the EU refused a marketing application in November. Biogen (BIIB) cut the price of Aduhelm in half in December, reducing it from $56,000 to $28,000 per patient on a yearly basis.
Biogen (BIIB) stock forecast
It is funny how often news flow confirms what the chart is already telling us. Clearly, we are in a strong downtrend with BIIB stock. The spike in June 2021 was due to Aduhelm being granted FDA approval. The rally did not last long and took only a few months to give back most of its gains. The news today will further dent sentiment and lead to a fresh wave of selling pressure. Technically then BIIB has a very strong downtrend. It is usually wise not to trade against such a strong trend. The longer term weekly chart shows us the massive support level coming at $216. The premarket will look to test this. A break of that, and it could get very ugly with volume low until $140.
Biogen (BIIB) chart, weekly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
