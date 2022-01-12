Biogen Stock Price and Forecast: Why is BIIB stock falling?

Biogen stock falls nearly 10% in Wednesday's premarket.

BIIB shares fall as CMS limits the use of its Alzheimer's treatment.

Biogen reports earnings in two weeks on January 27.

Biogen (BIIB) stock suffered a steep fall in after-hours trading on Tuesday as some negative news in relation to its Alzheimers drug arrived. The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said it will only cover treatment with Biogen's Aduhelm if patients are enrolled in a clinical trial. This effectively limits the use of the drug.

Biogen (BIIB) stock news

Biogen shares (BIIB) are currently trading nearly 10% lower in the premarket on the back of the news. "It is imperative to change this draft decision to be aligned with reimbursement for other therapies for progressive diseases, where patients have immediate and equal access to medicines approved by the FDA," Biogen said. "The FDA’s accelerated approval was supported by clinical data showing that Aduhelm impacted the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease."

The US FDA had approved Aduhelm in June. Aduhelm was the first new major Alzheimers treatment in nearly 20 years. While the FDA approved it in June, the EU refused a marketing application in November. Biogen (BIIB) cut the price of Aduhelm in half in December, reducing it from $56,000 to $28,000 per patient on a yearly basis.

Biogen (BIIB) stock forecast

It is funny how often news flow confirms what the chart is already telling us. Clearly, we are in a strong downtrend with BIIB stock. The spike in June 2021 was due to Aduhelm being granted FDA approval. The rally did not last long and took only a few months to give back most of its gains. The news today will further dent sentiment and lead to a fresh wave of selling pressure. Technically then BIIB has a very strong downtrend. It is usually wise not to trade against such a strong trend. The longer term weekly chart shows us the massive support level coming at $216. The premarket will look to test this. A break of that, and it could get very ugly with volume low until $140.

Biogen (BIIB) chart, weekly