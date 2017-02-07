Bigger fish to fry than watching EUR/USD – Societe General

Bigger fish to fry than watching EUR/USD – Societe GeneralBy Dhwani Mehta
Kit Juckes at Societe General expresses his take on the outlook on EUR/USD for today.
Key Quotes:
“The sell-off in French bonds having abated, the Euro has settled down too. The perception of political risk will ebb and rise, and for now is really not very elevated. Balance of risks favours Euro shorts, but in all likelihood we're going nowhere today.”
-
- R3 1.0843
- R2 1.0799
- R1 1.0744
- PP 1.0700
-
- S1 1.0644
- S2 1.0600
- S3 1.0545