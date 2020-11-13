Democrat Joe Biden has defeated US President Donald Trump in Arizona, widening the margin of victory by 11 Electoral College following the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to the latest projection by Edison Research published by Reuters.
The incumbent President Trump is yet to concede defeat. Its been five days since Edison Research and major media outlets said Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to disappoint bulls with a weekly loss, Eurozone GDP eyed
EUR/USD has had a tough time this week with market sentiment flip-flopping back and forth on coronavirus and looks set to pour cold water over the optimism generated by the recent bullish breakout. An upbeat Eurozone GDP is needed to save the day for the bulls.
GBP/USD: Bears await BOE’s Bailey with eyes on weekly low near 1.3100
GBP/USD awaits fresh clues while taking rounds near the weekly low above 1.3100. Coronavirus cases in the UK, the US refresh record high. Brexit signals remain mixed. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech eyed.
Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues
Gold holds its range around $1880, divided between rising covid cases and vaccine optimism. The metal slumped 5% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. All eyes on virus update and US data for fresh incentives.
WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost
The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up.
The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide
The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit the world's economy in numerous ways and would take a while to recover. This setback has led to a swift increase in Bitcoin's adoption as investors desperately seek a reliable store of value.