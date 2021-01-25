Biden: US will see 600,000 deaths before we begin to turn the corner

US President Joe biden has been speaking, addressing the stimulus package and spread of the virus.

He said that he is open to negotiating the eligibility requirements of his proposed $1,4000 COVID stimulus check, acknowledging some of the criticism that has come over the weekend from a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

''The previous round of stimulus checks, including the $600-per-person check approved in December, was generally limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000,'' Reuters noted.

Key comments

School classrooms should be made safe from covid for teachers and students.

Says he is open to negotiating the proposed $1,400 covid stimulus checks.

Says should be able to vaccine one million people a day or more in about three weeks.

Says 100-day goal on vaccinations may rise to 150 million instead of 100 million.

Says by summer we should be well on our way to herd immunity.

Market implications

This is good news for markets that are anticipation of a deal.