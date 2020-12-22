Biden: US needs more money to fight the pandemic

The US president-elect, Joe Biden says that the US needs more money to fight the pandemic.
''Covid-19 relief package is far from perfect.''
- ''Unemployment benefits need to be extended.''
- ''Will put forward a plan early next year to address the covid-19 crisis, distribute the vaccine.''
- ''Darkest days in the battle against covid-19 are still ahead.''
Meanwhile, as Congress rushed to pass its year-end spending omnibus legislation and a coronavirus stimulus bill in one fell swoop Monday night, many objected to the process which essentially attached the crucial pandemic aid to a bevvy of other priorities totalling $2.3 trillion, Fox News reported.
''Among the most controversial provisions were related to foreign aid and railed against by people ranging from conservative members of Congress to left-leaning journalists.
It throws billions at foreign aid, including gender programs in Pakistan to the tune of $10 million,' Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a scathing statement.''
Market implications
The Biden comments will not lie well with the US dollar bulls that are currently enjoying a safe-haven and holiday season correction.
However, additionally, Biden promises a response to Russian cyber attack! The US dollar would likely serve as a safe haven to such geopolitical angst.
