Biden: US needs more money to fight the pandemic

The US president-elect, Joe Biden says that the US needs more money to fight the pandemic.

''Covid-19 relief package is far from perfect.''

''Unemployment benefits need to be extended.''

''Will put forward a plan early next year to address the covid-19 crisis, distribute the vaccine.''

''Darkest days in the battle against covid-19 are still ahead.''

Meanwhile, as Congress rushed to pass its year-end spending omnibus legislation and a coronavirus stimulus bill in one fell swoop Monday night, many objected to the process which essentially attached the crucial pandemic aid to a bevvy of other priorities totalling $2.3 trillion, Fox News reported.

''Among the most controversial provisions were related to foreign aid and railed against by people ranging from conservative members of Congress to left-leaning journalists.

It throws billions at foreign aid, including gender programs in Pakistan to the tune of $10 million,' Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a scathing statement.''

Market implications

The Biden comments will not lie well with the US dollar bulls that are currently enjoying a safe-haven and holiday season correction.

However, additionally, Biden promises a response to Russian cyber attack! The US dollar would likely serve as a safe haven to such geopolitical angst.