Biden rejects Trump’s push to lift COVID-19 European travel restrictions - WSJ

US President-elect Joe Biden is considering plans to extend the European travel restrictions, blocking President Donald Trump’s move to lifted those requirements effective Jan. 26, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing President-election Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Key quotes
“On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.”
“With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.”
“in fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Trump signed an order Monday lifting the restrictions he imposed early last year in response to the pandemic.
Market reaction
The risk recovery continues despite the above headlines, with the S&P 500 futures up 0.54% and US dollar index losing 0.10% to trade near 90.70. All eyes remain on the Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s selection and her speech due later this Tuesday.
