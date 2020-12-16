Biden: Does not think relief package will happen today

The US President-elect Joe Biden said that he does not think the relief package will happen today.

Earlier in the day, the US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said,` still talking and I think we’re gonna get there'.

Meanwhile, the markets have been fixated on the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has stated that it will taper after "substantial progress" but will keep policy "accommodative" until they "achieve inflation moderately above 2 per cent for some time," is what has investors recalibrating their portfolios.

It was a small roller-coaster for the US dollar which found solace on the fact that the Federal Reserve has started to communicate its intentions to taper its QE programme.

Fed's statement: ''Will continue the pace of bond buys until 'substantial' progress on goals.''

DXY bulls were thrown a temporary lifeline

A slightly less dovish than expected meeting and initially prevented the US dollar from falling into the abyss:

A bullish W-formation pattern would be bullish and the price could target the 21-day moving average and the confluence with a prior support structure and a full 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Powell turn the screw in the dollar's bear cage's lock

However, the press conference with the Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, was the straw that broke the camel's back and sent the dollar of the edge to print fresh 2.5 year lows.

Powell opening statement: ''We will continue to provide powerful support until the recovery is complete.''

''We have the ability to buy more bonds, or buy longer-term bonds, and may use it.''

''Any time we feel like economy could use stronger accommodation we ‘would be prepared to provide it.'

''When we see substantial progress we will say so 'well in advance' of tapering. Lowering QE is 'some ways off'.

Despitethe delays, markets are still in anticipation of a fiscal deal and nominal yields may remain capped, keeping real rates reverting on a downward trajectory and weighing on the USD for the near and medium-term.