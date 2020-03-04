US broadcaster NBC has projected that former Vice President Joe Biden is the winner in the Democratic Party's primaries in Texas. Senator Bernie Sanders was forecast to win the large southern state.

Markets are recovering in response to Biden's apparent victory in the Super Tuesday contests. While Sanders won in California – the largest state – Biden came on top in most other states and is on course to accumulating more delegates.

S&P futures are on the rise after failing to rally on the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut on Tuesday. The Fed aimed to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

See Biden dominates Super Tuesday returns but nomination remains elusive

more to come