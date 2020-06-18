In two separate polls published late Thursday, former Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in a race for the White House, against the backdrop of racism, unemployment, and coronavirus that pose a major threat to the stability of the country.
According to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh- pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today.
Democrats go to Biden 93 – 4% and independents are split with Biden at 43% and Trump at 40%, while Republicans go for Trump 92 – 7%. There are wide gaps among gender, race, and education groups:
- Women back Biden 59 - 33 %, while men back Trump 51 - 38 %;
- Black voters back Biden 82 - 9 %, Hispanic voters back Biden 57 - 31 %, and white voters back Trump 50 - 42 %;
- White voters with a college degree back Biden 57 - 35 %, while white voters without a college degree back Trump 59 - 33 %.
While looking at the Fox News Poll results, ”Independents prefer Biden over Trump by 39-17%, but another 43% TO tare undecided or supporting someone else.
Biden’s lead comes from the backing of black voters (+79 points over Trump), those under age 30 (+37), suburban areas (+22), women (+19), and voters ages 65+ (+10).
Trump, on the other hand, is underperforming his vote share among key groups, such as white evangelical Christians (+41 points) and rural voters (+9). In 2016, he won white evangelicals by 64 points and rural areas by 27.
To top it, Biden is better liked. His favorable ratings are net positive by 9 points (53 favorable vs. 44 unfavorable), while Trump’s are net negative by 13 (43 favorable vs. 56 unfavorable).”
