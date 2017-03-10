Bias remains lower for NZD/USD - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that the bias remains lower for NZD/USD.

"with support expected to be tested. A break lower opens up the door to 0.7110. Weaker milk and house prices reinforce that NZ’s previously pristine growth position is not as pretty."

"Market is now looking towards non-farm payrolls on Friday and central bank speakers next week.

Support 0.7150 Resistance 0.7250."