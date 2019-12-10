Indonesia's Retail Sales grew by a whopping 3.6% on the year in October vs. a 0.7% rise seen in September, the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, released on Tuesday.

The survey also predicted retail sales would rise 3.4% on an annual basis in October, Reuters reports.

Retail sales grew at the fastest pace in five months and were mainly driven by automotive spare parts and food.

The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is trading close to five-week highs vs. the US dollar near 13,995, as USD/IDR breached 14k handle earlier this Tuesday. At the press time, the spot trades at 14,007, modestly flat on the day.