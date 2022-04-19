Bank Indonesia (BI) will hold its monthly board meeting on 18-19 April. Here you can find the expectations as forecast by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's decision.
The BI is expected to hold its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at a record low of 3.50%. Meanwhile, BI is set to closely watch the spillover effects of surging global inflation and faster tightening by the Federal Reserve.
ANZ
“We expect BI to keep its policy rate unchanged but we suspect its policy messaging will turn less dovish. Inflation is set to intensify in April following the VAT rate hike (from 10% to 11%) and the upward adjustment to Pertamax fuel prices. Firming domestic demand will also add to demand-side price pressures. Further out, the government has also hinted that prices for subsidised 3kg LPG and the widely used Pertalite fuel may also be raised, and if materialized, this would further exacerbate price pressures and second-round effects. Coupled with an increasingly hawkish US Fed, we think it is becoming more difficult for BI to remain as patient as it would have liked. We are currently reviewing our forecasts for the central bank to hike its policy rate by 75bps this year, with the risks tilted toward an earlier and more aggressive rate hiking cycle.”
SocGen
“BI seems to believe that the economic scarring endured during the pandemic will continue to need supportive monetary policy, while we expect the much-improved tax revenue collection engendered by high commodity prices to provide an adequate fiscal cushion to the government in its endeavour to protect the poorer sections of society through subsidy schemes without jeopardising fiscal consolidation. With BI’s debt monetisation scheme (along with buoyant exports because of elevated commodity prices) providing support to bond yields and the currency, the central bank has the luxury of being able to retain supportive monetary policy. Despite faster-rising headline inflation – we have revised up our 2022 headline CPI forecast from 2.9% YoY to 3.6% – we expect BI to keep the policy rate (7-day reverse repo rate) at 3.5% at its meeting in April and to announce its first rate hike only in 3Q22.”
ING
“BI has kept policy rates at accommodative levels to support the economy’s recovery from the fallout from Covid. BI Governor Perry Warjiyo hinted that he would consider tightening policy should core inflation become a problem. With recent inflation reports showing a pickup both in headline and core inflation, we can expect Warjiyo to signal a potential rate hike in the near-term, contingent on further acceleration in price pressures.”
Standard Chartered
“We expect BI to keep the policy rate unchanged at 3.5% to anchor IDR stability and inflation expectations. BI’s governor said the central bank will hike policy rates gradually to support growth, despite the Fed indicating a possibility of faster and higher rate hikes. A relatively stable IDR should allow BI to keep interest rates low. BI has indicated that it would hike policy rates only in response to a fundamental increase in inflation, while likely using liquidity measures and open-market operations to stabilise the market in the near-term. We continue to expect the first rate hike in Q3, as inflation pressure has started to build due to improving demand, higher global commodity prices, the VAT hike, and domestic energy price adjustments. We expect inflation to exceed BI’s inflation target of 2-4% in Q3, from 2.6% YoY in March.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back foot below 1.0800 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0800, pressured by a strong US dollar on the back of hawkish Fed commentary while the ECB stays dovish. A cautious market mood amid aggressive Fed's tightening bets and the ongoing Ukraine crisis also favor the safe-haven dollar.
USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed
USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole.
Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar
Gold Price is looking to wipe out the previous gains, as it edges lower in the Asian trading this Tuesday. The unstoppable rally in the USD/JPY pair, fuelled by the Fed-BOJ policy imbalance, is bolstering the US dollar bid at gold’s expense.
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
The witchy trio: Commodities supercycle, inflation, and recession?
Have you ever heard of Shakespeare’s mythological characters, the Three Witches? If you look at the market today, you will find ideal candidates for these dark roles.