Bank Indonesia (BI) will hold its monthly governor board meeting on Thursday, March 16. Here you can find the expectations as forecast by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's rate decision.
BI is expected to keep rates steady at 5.75%. At the last meeting on February 16, the bank also stayed on hold. However, BI could keep an option to increase rates again in order to stabilize the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).
ANZ
“We expect BI to hold the 7-day reverse repo rate at 5.75%. IDR volatility has risen lately, but even so, is not an outlier in the broader regional context. Overall, there is little reason for BI to detract from its earlier indication that the rate-hike cycle has concluded.”
Standard Chartered
“We expect BI to keep the 7-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.75%, thus maintaining an attractive interest rate spread against USD rates, in order to keep the IDR stable. Stronger-than-expected US economic data and recent hawkish statements by the Fed have increased pressure on EM currencies. However, we think BI will keep policy rates on hold, as the IDR is still strong compared to currencies in the Asian region. BI has said that a total 225 bps of policy rate increases since last August will be enough to return core and headline inflation to its 2-4% target this year. We think BI will stick with the forward guidance but strengthen FX stabilisation policy through market intervention – i.e., spot and domestic non-deliverable forwards (DNDFs) – and selling short-tenor government bonds to maintain interest rate attractiveness.”
ING
“BI recently declared victory over inflation with Governor Perry Warjiyo indicating that he need not hike rates anymore this year. Decelerating core inflation could give BI a reason to keep rates untouched although recent pressure on the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) could force the central bank to take a hard look at a potential rate hike.”
SocGen
“We expect the BI to again keep the policy rate (7-day Reverse Repo Rate) at 5.75%. While we believe that BI might have come to the end of its rate hike cycle, there is now a great deal of uncertainty as to its future course of action. A rather hawkish statement by Fed Chair Powell suggesting rates moving higher and faster and remaining elevated for longer raises the possibility of the bank eventually deciding to go further. There is, therefore, a possibility of BI going further and higher for longer. We believe that the monetary policy divergence between Bank Indonesia and the Fed should add to the depreciation pressure on the IDR. However, this time around the depreciation pressure could be partly offset by reduced external vulnerabilities. The adoption of alternative policies to protect the currency could see the IDR weather the storm for a while. However, the risk of a further hawkish repricing of Fed policy could eventually expose the IDR to further weakness. Recent hawkish remarks by Chair Powell solidified expectations of a 50 bps hike in the March meeting. This does not bode well for risk appetite and the IDR. The only other counteracting global macro factor is the China recovery story, which should remain supportive of the IDR in the medium term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 ahead of EU/US data
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0700 in early Europe. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid increased odds of a 25 bps March Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, fears calm over the SVB fallout but EUR/USD fails to capitalize ahead of Eurozone and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2150, UK Budget in focus
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2150 in the early European morning. Risk tone remains calmer amid the ebbing US banking crisis while the US Dollar attempts a bounce on higher Treasury bond yields UK Budget report and US data awaited.
Gold reverses from a jungle of resistances below $1,925
Gold price extends pullback from six-week high as yield curve inversion defends USD bulls. Gold clings to $1,900 confluence, failure to cross $1,925 hurdle keep bears hopeful.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.