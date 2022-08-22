Bank Indonesia (BI) will hold its monthly governor board meeting on 23-24 August. Here you can find the expectations as forecast by the economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's decision.
BI is expected to keep rates steady at 3.5%. However, nearly a quarter of the 22 analysts polled by Bloomberg look for a 25 bps hike to 3.75%.
ANZ
“BI will not commence its rate lift-off. The strengthening of the IDR over the past month and the absence of a US Fed policy meeting in August both reduce the impetus for BI to act in the very near-term. Still, we believe that pandemic-era stimulus is no longer warranted in Indonesia. We expect BI’s rate lift-off to start in September when the planned hikes to the reserve requirement ratio would have been fully implemented.”
Standard Chartered
“We expect BI to maintain the 7-day reverse repo rate at 3.5% to anchor IDR stability and keep financing costs low to support the growth recovery. According to a recent statement by BI’s governor, the central bank is not in a hurry to hike rates; we think this is due to the recent strengthening of the IDR and still-low core inflation. Going forward, we think monetary policy will be data-dependent, with policymakers watching the impact of a growth recovery on inflationary pressure and the external balance through higher imports. We maintain our call for a rate hike in September, but acknowledge the risk of a delayed hike towards year-end should an improving external environment continue to provide a tailwind to IDR appreciation.”
ING
“We could see BI Governor Perry Warjiyo whipping out a surprise 25 bps rate increase after staying on hold for all of 2022. BI has held firm despite tightening from regional players, indicating that inflation has stayed ‘manageable’. Recently, however, plans to decrease the energy subsidy, floated by President Joko Widodo, suggest that the price of subsidised fuel could increase in the near term. A jump in fuel prices could be enough to nudge core inflation past the target and this could be reason enough for BI to hike rates as early as this week.”
UOB
“We expect inflation expectations to continue building up, and look for BI to hike its benchmark interest rates as early as August by 25 bps. Our forecast is for two 25 bps hikes in Q3 2022 to 4.00%, followed by another two 25 bps hikes in Q 2022 to 4.50%.”
TDS
“While July headline inflation rose to 4.9% YoY, core inflation was modest at 2.86% YoY and within BI's 2-4% target range. From BI's lens, core inflation may still appear as manageable and BI may not signal a hawkish pivot yet and reiterate their focus on FX stability and the economy. Further, BI's Governor recently commented that BI is in no rush to increase interest rates.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye parity as US dollar catches fresh bid
EUR/USD is falling towards the parity market in the early European session. The US dollar resumes the previous week's recovery rally amid the hawkish Fed expectations. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.1800 amid amid renewed USD buying
GBP/USD is turning south towards 1.1800, as the US dollar regains the upside traction in the European morning. Markets remain unnerved amid Chinese stimulus bets and the European energy crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed's Jackson Hole event this week.
Gold refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight
Gold price has given a downside break of $1,745.02-1,749.15 territory and has refreshed day’s low at $1,744.00. The odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed are accelerating vigorously. A decline in US Durable Goods Orders in times of soaring inflation will impact the DXY prices.
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!