- Beyond Meat stock rallied 14% on Wednesday.
- BYND stock is down 60.6% YTD and 82% over past year.
- Plant-based protein companies are seeing slowing growth.
Beyond Meat (BYND) stock soared on Wednesday due to news about expanded distribution and an optimistic market responding to the Fed rate hike. BYND's 14% advance far outstripped the S&P 500's 1.5% gain. Beyond Meat released a statement saying their protein-based burger options would be carried by the leading grocery chains in the US. This helped investors return to the beaten-down stock, which has suffered from slowing demand growth.
Fun fact: prior to BYND stock's Wednesday rally, shares were trading at a 10% discount to the IPO price of $25 from May 2019. BYND shares have plummeted 82% over the past year and 60.6% year to date as heavy losses have gone out of fashion with higher inflation and correspoding interest rates.
Beyond Meat Stock News: A serious Fed, a wider distribution network
On Tuesday, Beyond Meat announced the expanded distribution of its Cookout Classic family pack of burgers, one of its most popular products. The 8-patty value pack of plant-based burgers can now be seen in select Krogers, Albertsons, Walmart and Target.
"Since last summer, Beyond Meat has significantly expanded the distribution of Cookout Classic to over 10,000 stores nationwide including at Giant Food, Hannaford, Publix, ShopRite, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Wegmans [and] Whole Foods Market" locations.
The burgers are made out of protein from peas, rice and red beets as well as apples, carrots and other vegetable extracts. Notably, they do not contain soy, GMOs or gluten. Beyond meat says their products, including chicken tenders, are available in 35,000 outlets in the US and 100,000 locations in the rest of the world.
Beyond Meat has been picking up the pieces since its revenue began slumping two quarters ago. Known for high growth early on its career as a public company, Beyond meat's revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 only rose 1.2% YoY. Management has now missed Wall Street's forecasts for adjusted earnings per share for seven quarters in a row.
Beyond Meat Stock Forecast: Do not get too excited
Do not, and I repeat, do not get too excited by BYND stock at the moment. Yes, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is trending in the right direction. Also, there is a slight bit of divergence between price action on the daily chart and the corresponding trend on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Between May 24 and June 13 BYND stock trended lower to a new range low, while on the RSI it made a new higher low. This could be nothing but occasionally foreshadows a reversal.
BYND daily chart with MACD
Evidence against this move is the fact that the 9-day moving average remains below its 21-day counterpart despite nearly overtaking it on June 8. In addition, there is a surplus of resistance levels just above the current price action, $28.54 for one. Then there is further resistance at $32 and $36. Until it closes above this past number, do not give BYND the benefit of the doubt. The future of meat has very little going for it, whether on the chart or the financials. Support is at $22.20.
BYND daily chart with RSI
