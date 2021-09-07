Berkshire Hathaway is headed up by the legendary trading style of Warren Buffet. One potential approach to the current tricky trading conditions is to back Buffet to find a way through. Warren Buffet has been heavily in cash recently, so any deep corrections are likely to bring him off the sidelines and into buying more stock. His historical track record is impressive and is a possible reason for confidence in the stock.
Over the last 10 years, Berkshire Hathaway has risen 90% of the time between September 09 and December 31 with an average gain of 6.40%. The largest gain was in 2011 with a 13.74% gain. The largest loss was in 2018 where Berkshire Hathaway registered a -5.13% loss in that time period.
Major Trade Risks: Any significant falls in the stocks that Berkshire Hathaway invest in can impact this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is falling back towards 1.1850, as the US dollar moves higher in tandem with the Treasury yields amid a better mood. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD drops towards 1.3800 amid USD rebound, BOE's Saunders
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, as the US dollar strengthens with yields. The cable shrugs off hawkish comments from the BOE policymaker Saunders and fresh Brexit optimism. The focus remains on the USD price-action amid a light data docket.
XAU/USD corrects further to test 100-DMA amid firmer yields
Amid a data light docket and return of full markets on Tuesday, gold price is extending its corrective pullback from two-month highs of $1834.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
Can Tesla hold above key $730 support?
Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor. Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla. TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support.