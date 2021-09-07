Berkshire Hathaway is headed up by the legendary trading style of Warren Buffet. One potential approach to the current tricky trading conditions is to back Buffet to find a way through. Warren Buffet has been heavily in cash recently, so any deep corrections are likely to bring him off the sidelines and into buying more stock. His historical track record is impressive and is a possible reason for confidence in the stock.

Over the last 10 years, Berkshire Hathaway has risen 90% of the time between September 09 and December 31 with an average gain of 6.40%. The largest gain was in 2011 with a 13.74% gain. The largest loss was in 2018 where Berkshire Hathaway registered a -5.13% loss in that time period.

Major Trade Risks: Any significant falls in the stocks that Berkshire Hathaway invest in can impact this outlook.

