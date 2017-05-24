Skip to main content
Belgium Leading Indicator below forecasts (-0.5) in May: Actual (-1.1)
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:40 GMT
EUR/GBP surges to fresh session peaks, reverses yesterday's losses post-Draghi
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:29 GMT
ESM: Greece won't need debt relief if it keeps its surplus above 3%/GDP for 20 years - Reuters
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:26 GMT
US: House prices rise 1.4% in first quarter
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:13 GMT
Fed Minutes to be carefully examined for any information to unwind the build-up of assets – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:12 GMT
EUR/USD bid on Draghi, back around 1.1200
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:08 GMT
OPEC, non-OPEC committee recommends oil cuts at same level - Reuters
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:07 GMT
Mexico 1st half-month Inflation above expectations (-0.39%) in May: Actual (-0.34%)
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:01 GMT
Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation came in at 0.15%, above forecasts (0.11%) in May
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:01 GMT
United States Housing Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.6%, above expectations (0.5%) in March
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:01 GMT
UAE EnergyMin: UAE ready for six or nine month extension of oil output cuts
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:00 GMT
WTI reverses sharply from 5-week tops, EIA report and OPEC meeting awaited
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:56 GMT
Draghi speech: Monetary policy measures put in place in recent years have proven to be effective
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:54 GMT
USD/JPY neutral, likely between 110.20/113.10 – UOB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:26 GMT
EUR/USD further losses expected below 1.1170 – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:25 GMT
Kuwait OilMin: All options are on the table - Reuters
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:24 GMT
NZD/USD jumps back closer to one-month highs ahead of FOMC minutes
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:19 GMT
US: Bracing for a strong rebound in existing home sales – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:17 GMT
Canada: Sharp slowdown in housing market may force BoC to maintain status quo for medium term – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:13 GMT
USD/JPY flat below 112.00 ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:11 GMT
