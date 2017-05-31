Skip to main content
Belgium Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) increased to 0.6% in 1Q from previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
United States Pending Home Sales (YoY) declined to -3.3% in April from previous 0.8%
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
United States Pending Home Sales (MoM) registered at -1.3%, below expectations (0.5%) in April
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
United States Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 55.2 below forecasts (57) in May
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
USD/CHF bears remain in control, 0.97 at risk?
FXStreet
|
13:32 GMT
AUD/USD rangebound between 0.7380 and 0.7480 – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:21 GMT
EUR/USD neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
13:19 GMT
Gold sits near session tops around $1265 level
FXStreet
|
13:10 GMT
Australia: Retail sales expected to increase 0.2% in April - ANZ
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
Chile Unemployment rate meets forecasts (6.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) unchanged at -1.1% in May 26
FXStreet
|
12:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) dipped from previous 2% to 1.8% in May 26
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
ECB's Lautenschläger: Domestic price pressures are still subdued; the same is true for wages
FXStreet
|
12:52 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: Crackdown on undocumented immigrants could hit consumer spending, GDP Growth - RTRS
FXStreet
|
12:45 GMT
Brazil Unemployment Rate came in at 13.6% below forecasts (13.9%) in April
FXStreet
|
12:43 GMT
USD/CAD around 1.3450 post-GDP
FXStreet
|
12:39 GMT
Canada: Real GDP increased 0.5% in March, following no change in February
FXStreet
|
12:39 GMT
GBP/USD sharp recovery move from 6-week lows stalls near mid-1.2800s
FXStreet
|
12:35 GMT
Canada Gross Domestic Product (MoM) came in at 0.5%, above expectations (0.2%) in March
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Gross Domestic Product Annualized (QoQ) below forecasts (3.9%) in 1Q: Actual (3.7%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Load More content ...