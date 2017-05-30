Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
USDCAD
OIL
BREXIT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) declined to 1.86% in May from previous 2.28%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) declined to 1.86% in May from previous 2.28%
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM): -0.09% (May) vs previous 0.17%
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
USD/CHF retreats from 1-1/2 week tops, refreshes session lows near 0.9765
FXStreet
|
09:29 GMT
EUR/SEK higher on downbeat GDP figures, around 9.7400
FXStreet
|
09:25 GMT
Saudi prince to meet Putin in Russia, What it means for Oil?
FXStreet
|
09:24 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Confidence meets expectations (-3.3) in May
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Services Sentiment registered at 13, below expectations (14.2) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Industrial Confidence registered at 2.8, below expectations (3.2) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Economic Sentiment Indicator registered at 109.2, below expectations (110) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Business Climate came in at 0.9, below expectations (1.11) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
Greece Producer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 7.7% to 7.9% in April
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Improved cooperation with OPEC nations helps push new projects
FXStreet
|
08:58 GMT
GBP/USD bearish near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:54 GMT
EUR/USD rebounds to test 1.1150 as Greek worries recede
FXStreet
|
08:49 GMT
USD/CAD gains some traction amid weaker oil prices
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
NOK to stay under pressure near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:45 GMT
EUR/USD bullish above 1.1009 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:43 GMT
Portugal Consumer Confidence climbed from previous -1.8 to 0.1 in May
FXStreet
|
08:36 GMT
Portugal Business Confidence increased to 2 in May from previous 1.8
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
GBP/USD spikes through mid-1.2800s to fresh session tops
FXStreet
|
08:17 GMT
Load More content ...