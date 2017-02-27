Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
BREXIT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM): 0.37% (February) vs previous 0.71%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM): 0.37% (February) vs previous 0.71%
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
Trump's speech to the joint session of Congress is the most important event this week - BBH
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 2.65% to 2.97% in February
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
GBP/USD puts 1.2400 under pressure, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
13:14 GMT
USD/JPY room for a test of 111.55/60 – UOB
FXStreet
|
12:53 GMT
USD/MXN could extend downward correction towards 19.56 – Natixis
FXStreet
|
12:34 GMT
Canada: BoC and GDP figures in the limelight this week – BBH
FXStreet
|
12:27 GMT
China: Official and Caixin version of the PMI may be a touch lower - BBH
FXStreet
|
12:25 GMT
Sell EUR/SEK at 9.60 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
12:22 GMT
UK: Willing to accept another Scottish referendum if it takes place after it leaves EU - BBH
FXStreet
|
12:20 GMT
EUR/USD sticks to gains, still below 1.0600
FXStreet
|
12:19 GMT
USD/JPY heading back towards 115.3 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
Japan: Full slate of economic reports this week - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:58 GMT
GBP should outperform EUR into the French elections - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:53 GMT
Eurozone: Solid and stable growth likely to be confirmed with the final January PMIs - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:49 GMT
Limited upside room for GBP - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:44 GMT
US: Headwinds slowing the economy in H1 16 have eased - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:39 GMT
UK: Brexit hasn’t hurt one bit - Natixis
FXStreet
|
11:18 GMT
Macron trims the gap vs. Le Pen in first round – OpinionWay
FXStreet
|
11:15 GMT
GBP: Ready to break, but which way? – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
11:11 GMT
Load More content ...