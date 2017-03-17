Skip to main content
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index up to 0 in March from previous -2
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index above expectations (97) in March: Actual (97.6)
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
United States CB Leading Indicator (MoM) above forecasts (0.4%) in February: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Japan FinMin Aso: FX should be determined by the market
FXStreet
|
13:59 GMT
Fed’s Kashkari: US economy still falling short on employment and inflation
FXStreet
|
13:53 GMT
US: Industrial production unchanged in February
FXStreet
|
13:50 GMT
EUR/USD finds some bids near 1.0730
FXStreet
|
13:42 GMT
AUD/USD testing daily highs above 0.77
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
United States Capacity Utilization below forecasts (75.5%) in February: Actual (75.4%)
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
United States Industrial Production (MoM) registered at 0%, below expectations (0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
13:16 GMT
Populist pull likely to persist beyond French elections – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
EUR/JPY looks neutral near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
13:07 GMT
USD/JPY downside appears diminished – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
USD/CAD retreats back to 1.3320 after Canadian manufacturing sales
FXStreet
|
12:45 GMT
USD/JPY challenges 113.00 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
12:37 GMT
Rates markets remain broadly within ranges for the moment - ANZ
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Canada Manufacturing Shipments (MoM) registered at 0.6% above expectations (-0.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Bankd of England Quarterly Bulletin - 2017 Q1
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
GBP/USD fails to clear 1.2400 barrier, US data ahead
FXStreet
|
12:19 GMT
US: Industrial production and manufacturing output in focus - BBH
FXStreet
|
12:03 GMT
