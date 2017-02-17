Skip to main content
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 0 to -2 in February
Belgium Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 0 to -2 in February
Feb 17, 14:02 GMT
USD/JPY plummets to weekly lows near 112.60 level
Feb 17, 13:57 GMT
AUD/USD bullish tone fades below 0.77; Trump's 'phenomenal tax' or March hike?
Feb 17, 13:55 GMT
DXY inter-markets: temporary top in place?
Feb 17, 13:55 GMT
The week ahead: What to watch for - RBC Capital Markets
Feb 17, 13:34 GMT
Canada Foreign portfolio investment in Canadian securities came in at $10.23B below forecasts ($11.59B) in December
Feb 17, 13:32 GMT
Canada Canadian portfolio investment in foreign securities rose from previous $-7.87B to $6.66B in December
Feb 17, 13:31 GMT
USD: already stretched overvaluation limits scope for further upside - MUFG
Feb 17, 13:20 GMT
USD/CAD inter-markets: seems to hold near-term range ahead of next week's key releases
Feb 17, 13:10 GMT
EUR/SEK surrender initial gains, back around 9.4600
Feb 17, 12:43 GMT
GBP/USD bounces off dismal UK retail sales-led slide to sub-1.2400 level
Feb 17, 12:33 GMT
EUR/USD struggling near 1.0650, Dollar firmer
Feb 17, 12:15 GMT
Gold holding steady closer to over 3-month highs
Feb 17, 11:53 GMT
Greenback stabilizes ahead of the weekend - BBH
Feb 17, 11:32 GMT
USD/JPY still neutral near-term – UOB
Feb 17, 11:32 GMT
India FX Reserves, USD fell from previous $363.15B to $362.79B
Feb 17, 11:32 GMT
India Bank Loan Growth: 5% vs previous 5.1%
Feb 17, 11:32 GMT
EUR/GBP seen around 0.8700 in 1-3 month – Danske Bank
Feb 17, 11:28 GMT
German FinMinistry Spokeswoman: not enough progress made on Greek bailout review - RTRS
Feb 17, 11:25 GMT
USD upside limited? – BTMU
Feb 17, 11:22 GMT
