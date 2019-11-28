Beijing will take action against Washington's proxies in Hong Kong – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, is back on Twitter, expressing his angst against the US' interference in China's internal affairs. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights bill into law early Thursday.
Hu tweeted out: “China will not allow Hong Kong radical opposition wantonly colludes with the US. If Washington uses Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to sanction pro-establishment individuals, I believe Beijing will take action against Washington's proxies in Hong Kong."
Markets are turning deaf ears to the rife US-China angst, as USD/JPY now looks to regain the 109.50 level amid cautious and thin trading.
