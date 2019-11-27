Beige Book Nov 2019: Activity expanded modestly from October

The Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions By Federal Reserve District, aka, The Beige Book, which is a publication about current economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts, stated that "Economic activity expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of growth seen over the prior reporting period."
Overall Economic Activity
Most Districts reported stable to moderately growing consumer spending, and increases in auto sales and tourism were seen across several Districts. In manufacturing, more Districts reported an expansion in the current period than the previous one, though the majority continued to experience no growth. The picture for nonfinancial services remained quite positive, with most Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. Transportation activity was rather mixed across Districts. Reports from the banking sector indicated continued but slightly slower growth in loan volumes. Home sales were mostly flat to up, and residential construction experienced more widespread growth compared to the prior report. Construction and leasing activity of nonresidential real estate continued to increase at a modest pace. Agricultural conditions were little changed overall, remaining strained by weather and low crop prices. Activity in the energy sector deteriorated modestly among reporting Districts. Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year.
Key notes
- Employment continued to rise slightly overall even as labor markets remained tight across the united states.
- Fed says the vast majority of its 12 districts continued to note difficulty in hiring workers; some contacts noted their inability to fill jobs was constraining business growth.
- Wage pressures rose at a modest pace during the reporting period.
- Retailers and manufacturers in some districts mentioned higher costs, which some attributed to tariffs.
- Most districts reported stable to moderately growing consumer spending, and increases in auto sales and tourism were seen across several districts.
- More districts reported an expansion in manufacturing than in the previous period, though the majority continued to experience no growth.
- Agricultural conditions remained strained by weather and low crop prices.
FX implications
Coupled with a series of upbeat data on Wednesday, the US dollar is ripe for a continuation to the upside, although the Federal Reserve are on hold so bullish prospects are somewhat limited. DXY is adding 0.12% at the time of writing but off its highs for the day. It is unlikely that we will see much more action in North American markets as traders head home where US stocks and the US bond market will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. On Friday, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will resume normal trading hours but will close early at 1 p.m. ET.
