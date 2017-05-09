Bearish stance well and sound in EUR/PLN – Danske Bank

Bearish stance well and sound in EUR/PLN – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Jens Sorensen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, expects Polish currency to appreciate further in the next months.
Key Quotes
“Despite a general negative risk environment, the EUR/PLN took a dive lower after Moody’s raised the economic growth projection for the Polish economy to 4.3% in 2017, while cutting its fiscal deficit projection to 2.5% of GDP”.
“The rating agency said that t he combination of high growth and solid fiscal performance was credit positive ahead of its review of the ‘A2’ rating (stable outlook) for Poland”.
“The rating agency’s assessment goes well in hand with ours, which underpins our bearish view on EUR/PLN, where we target 4.16 in 12M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.