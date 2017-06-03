Bearish reversal pattern on the USD/NOK daily chart

Bearish reversal pattern on the USD/NOK daily chartBy FXStreet Algorythms
A retracement into the gains of the previous day's gains morphed into a Dark Cloud Cover pattern adding more bearish sentiment to the USD/NOK daily chart.
This pattern portends a potential resistance zone and an opportunity for traders to position themselves short with additional bearish confirmation: further downside follow through, a gap down, a long black candlestick or a high volume decline within the next one to three days.
This pattern portends a potential resistance zone and an opportunity for traders to position themselves short with additional bearish confirmation: further downside follow through, a gap down, a long black candlestick or a high volume decline within the next one to three days.