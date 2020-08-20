BE Stock Price: Bloom Energy Corp closes lower and erases early morning gains

- NYSE:BE sheds 0.65% on Wednesday after shooting up 20% to start the week.
- Former GE CEO sent investors into a frenzy after purchasing $1 million worth of shares of Bloom Energy.
NYSE:BE has taken its investors on a rollercoaster ride the past few days as shares climbed as high $18.52 on Wednesday morning – but steadily declined throughout the trading session and ending the day at $16.89. The surge in Bloom Energy’s price on Tuesday took the stock to within reach of its 52-week highs – despite a one-year analyst median target price of $15.71 or a 7% decline from Wednesday’s close.
The sudden spike in Bloom Energy’s stock was brought on by former GE CEO and current Bloom board member Jeffrey Immelt adding 70,000 shares or approximately $1 million in BE shares to his portfolio. Investors followed suit hoping that Immelt’s investment was a sign of insider knowledge about the future prospects of the alternative energy firm. Recently Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd upgraded his price target of Bloom Energy to $20 a share based on how the company has manoeuvred their installation growth despite coronavirus delays across the industry. This $20 price target is significantly higher than the median price target of $15.71 mentioned earlier.
BE Stock News
Investors should always exercise caution when blindly following insider transactions as it is always difficult to assume people’s intentions on buying or selling a stock. A quick glance at BE’s financials shows $236 million in net losses over the past 12 months while also accumulating $27 million in negative free cash flow – two signs of a currently unprofitable company. Bloom Energy also boasts an EBITDA of $-60.33 million and a -30% profit margin with most analysts agreeing that the company will not be profitable until 2022 at the very earliest.
