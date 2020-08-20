BDR stock price: Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. poised to open near $1.25

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. is down around 10% in premarket hours.

(NYSE: BDR) gained nearly 80% to $3.80 on Wednesday.

Following multi-year tops in the $3.80 region on Wednesday, shares of Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc (NYSE: BDR) are giving away part of those gains and trade in the 1.25% area during the premarket activity on Thursday.

Prices of shares of the video-transmission technology provider more than quadrupled on Wednesday – reaching levels last seen in April 2005 - in response to rumours citing some officials of the company have been increasing their holdings in recent months.

BDR stock news

As of writing, (NYSE: BDR) is losing 10.29% at $1.22 and faces the next support at $1.10 (monthly high Jun.10) seconded by $0.98 (monthly high Jul.31) and then $0.69 (200-day SMA). On the upside, a surpass of $3.80 (multi-year tops Aug.19) would expose $3.84 (monthly high Apr.2005) and finally $4.05 (monthly high Mar.2005).