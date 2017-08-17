BCC: UK exporters' confidence softened slightly - RTRS

The UK’s British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) noted on Thursday, its 'trade confidence index', a measure based on export documentation provided by regional chambers of commerce during the three months to June, was 2.5% lower than a year earlier, as cited by Reuters.

The drop in the exporters’ confidence was mainly due to concerns about currency fluctuations and a shortage of skilled workers.

Ian Wilson, chief executive of the British operations of delivery company DHL Express, which sponsored the report, noted: "Whilst UK businesses continue to deliver a strong export performance, they are increasingly concerned about what lies on the economic horizon."