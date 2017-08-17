BCC: UK exporters' confidence softened slightly - RTRS

BCC: UK exporters' confidence softened slightly - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK’s British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) noted on Thursday, its 'trade confidence index', a measure based on export documentation provided by regional chambers of commerce during the three months to June, was 2.5% lower than a year earlier, as cited by Reuters.
The drop in the exporters’ confidence was mainly due to concerns about currency fluctuations and a shortage of skilled workers.
Ian Wilson, chief executive of the British operations of delivery company DHL Express, which sponsored the report, noted: "Whilst UK businesses continue to deliver a strong export performance, they are increasingly concerned about what lies on the economic horizon."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.