BCC Survey: UK economy keeps momentum but inflation pressures mount

According to the latest British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) quarterly survey, the UK economy is seen facing headwinds as inflation pressure mount, although looks to maintain the growth momentum, Reuters reports.

Key headlines:

Sales and hiring improved modestly in the fourth quarter

A record number of manufacturers expect to raise prices in the next three months (citing the weak pound)

More businesses in the services sector plan to raise prices than at any time since early 2011

BCC's measures of investment intentions increased slightly during the fourth quarter, albeit only after hitting four-year lows in the previous three months