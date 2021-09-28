BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc jumps higher to start the week after weekend Ethereum rebound

Although much of the discussion about Vinco Ventures is about its stock, its business is doing better thanks to the continued popularity of the NFT Market. On Monday, one of the world’s most popular meme images was sold by the family who took the picture for 25 Etherum or over $76,000 . The NFT was purchased by a Dubai-based music company called 3F Music, which may be a competitor to the Vinco Ventures subsidiary, Emmersive Entertainment, which releases new albums in the form of NFTs.

Monday was another busy day on social media, as retail investors across Reddit and Twitter were calling for another short squeeze for Vinco Ventures . The popularity of short squeezes has increased dramatically since the original squeeze of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC). While nothing concrete has happened in the meme stock industry since AMC surged higher in June, retail investors are always on the lookout for stocks with low share floats and high short interest. Vinco Ventures remains one of the most mentioned stocks on Reddit forums such as r/WallStreetBets.

NASDAQ:BBIG started off the week on the right foot, as the meme stock continued its momentum over from Friday. Shares of BBIG surged by 10.44 on Monday and closed the first trading session of the week at $6.98 . Vinco Ventures soared as the stock saw nearly double its recent average daily trading volume, with nearly 80 million shares changing hands. BBIG easily outpaced the broader markets on Monday, as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 closed lower, while the Dow Jones eked out a narrow gain, adding 71 basis points.

