- NASDAQ:BBIG traded even during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Meme stocks rise on bullish activity for GameStop and AMC.
- Vinco Ventures might need another short squeeze to return to previous price levels.
NASDAQ:BBIG traded completely flat on Tuesday as the once popular meme stock saw only a quarter of its usual daily average trading volume. Shares of BBIG closed the session flat during what was another day of weakness for US stocks. All three major averages finished in the red as investors paused again in anticipation of the June CPI report on Wednesday. This should give investors an update on the current state of inflation in the US economy and might provide insight on what the Fed is planning to do for its July rate hikes. The Dow Jones sank lower by 192 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted losses of 0.92% and 0.95% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
GameStop (NYSE:GME) continued to rise on Tuesday as investors bought into the announcement of the launch of its NFT Marketplace. With the crypto industry in its own bear market and NFT sales falling out of favor, GameStop might have missed the boat with its release. AMC (NYSE:AMC) shares were also on the rise as the theater chain reported another record weekend at the box office. The release of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, helped the US box office have its best weekend since 2019.
BBIG stock price
Can Vinco Ventures return to its 52-week high price of $8.49? As of right now, it seems unlikely in the near future. Neither BBIG or its spin-off Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) have performed well as of late, and with a short interest of just 22% for BBIG, a short squeeze might be a long shot as well. Shares of TYDE fell by a further 7.89% during Tuesday’s session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0050 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has recovered above 1.0050 after having dipped toward parity earlier in the day. The modest improvement witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the all-important US inflation report seems to be making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.1900 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has capitalized on the modest dollar weakness during the European trading hours on Wednesday and advanced beyond 1.1900. Market action remains relatively subdued as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of US CPI data.
Gold rebounds to $1,730 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered recovery momentum and turned positive on the day near $1,730. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% ahead of US inflation figures, helping the yellow metal push higher.
Can CPI announcement trigger another crypto market sell-off?
Bitcoin price shows a bearish pennant breakout, hinting at a 42% crash to $11,202. Ethereum price looks to find a stable support floor to trigger a breakout of the $1,284 hurdle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!