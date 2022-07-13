NASDAQ:BBIG traded even during Tuesday’s trading session.

Meme stocks rise on bullish activity for GameStop and AMC.

Vinco Ventures might need another short squeeze to return to previous price levels.

NASDAQ:BBIG traded completely flat on Tuesday as the once popular meme stock saw only a quarter of its usual daily average trading volume. Shares of BBIG closed the session flat during what was another day of weakness for US stocks. All three major averages finished in the red as investors paused again in anticipation of the June CPI report on Wednesday. This should give investors an update on the current state of inflation in the US economy and might provide insight on what the Fed is planning to do for its July rate hikes. The Dow Jones sank lower by 192 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted losses of 0.92% and 0.95% respectively during the session.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) continued to rise on Tuesday as investors bought into the announcement of the launch of its NFT Marketplace. With the crypto industry in its own bear market and NFT sales falling out of favor, GameStop might have missed the boat with its release. AMC (NYSE:AMC) shares were also on the rise as the theater chain reported another record weekend at the box office. The release of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, helped the US box office have its best weekend since 2019.

BBIG stock price

Can Vinco Ventures return to its 52-week high price of $8.49? As of right now, it seems unlikely in the near future. Neither BBIG or its spin-off Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) have performed well as of late, and with a short interest of just 22% for BBIG, a short squeeze might be a long shot as well. Shares of TYDE fell by a further 7.89% during Tuesday’s session.