BBG Survey: Economists see BOJ on hold for now

According to a survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen leaving its monetary policy settings unadjusted at its policy meeting this Thursday.

Key Results:

None of the 41 economists forecast the central bank will increase stimulus this week, and none forecast any changes to its interest-rate targets or bond buying.

Thirty-eight said the BOJ was finished adding stimulus during Kuroda’s term, which ends in April 2018.

Twenty-five of 40 analysts said the bank will either cut its annual target for bond purchases or stop restating the target altogether by the end of Kuroda’s term.

The most common view was a reduction to 70 trillion yen a year, which was forecast by 10 people.

Fourteen said they expected the bank to raise its target yield for 10-year government bonds, currently at about zero percent, over the same period.