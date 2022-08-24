AMC’s APE preferred shares are continuing to cause confusion for retail traders. On Tuesday, the price of APE rose by 17% and some investors, like famed short seller Jim Chanos are taking advantage of the arbitrage opportunity. Still, with some Apes still waiting for their shares of APE, the entire situation remains a messy one for the time being.

Meme stocks were tumbling yet again on Tuesday as Bed Bath and Beyond’s meteoric rise has almost completely been erased. AMC (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were also dropping, as the two original meme stocks fell by 8.60% and 2.81% respectively during the session. The sudden collapse of the Bed Bath and Beyond short squeeze is still being blamed on GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, and he has been feeling the ire of meme traders. Cohen should tread carefully, as meme traders could just as easily cause a barrage of selling for GameStop’s stock that could send the price plummeting.

NASDAQ: BBBY extended its sharp declines on Tuesday as the meme stock has now lost more than 67% over the past five trading sessions. Shares of BBBY dropped by a further 4.98% and closed the trading day at a price of $8.78, despite rising higher in pre-market trading. All three major indices fell lower for the second straight day as investors continued to exercise selling pressure ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. The Dow Jones lost 154 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.22%, and the NASDAQ was unchanged during the session.

