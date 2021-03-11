BB Stock Price and news: BlackBerry Ltd extends slide as tech sector continues to get beaten down

- NYSE:BB fell by 1.05% on Wednesday amidst another rocky day for tech stocks.
- Reddit meme stocks were back in the headlines leading to more market volatility.
- BlackBerry teams up with Desay to bring a smart display controller into their vehicles.
NYSE:BB continued its downward trajectory this week, falling below the 50-day moving average price of $12.62. Wednesday saw another red day for the former smartphone maker as the stock fell 1.05% to close the trading session at $10.34. BlackBerry has now fallen over 64% since it surged to a 52-week high price of $28.77 at the end of January and there is little in the way of signs that the struggling tech company will turn things around in the near future.
BlackBerry did confirm a new partnership with Chinese automotive technology company Desay SV Automotive to provide vehicles with a virtual smart cabin domain controller. The new technology will utilize BlackBerry’s QNX software platform, which the company says is already in over 175 million vehicles around the world. The contract is just another in a long line of partnerships that BlackBerry has engaged in as the Canadian firm attempts to rebrand itself as a cyber security name, and further distance itself from its failed smartphone roots. Judging by its performance lately, it seems that Wall Street is becoming increasingly skeptical of BlackBerry’s turnaround, even as it secures deals with big names like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
BlackBerry may also still be caught up in trading action as a sympathy play to Reddit’s meme stocks. While it certainly has not led to big jumps in price like GameStop (NYSE:GME) has seen, it has provided noticeable volatility to BlackBerry shares during intraday trading over the past month.
