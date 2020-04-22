Base Metals: Suffered amid the risk off tone in markets – ANZ

Sentiment soured in the base metals sector as the turmoil in the crude oil markets led to a wave of selling across the sector, strategists at ANZ Bank inform.

Key quotes

“Worldwide aluminium production fell by 3.8% m/m in March to 176.7kt. However, reports of imminent production cuts in China have supported prices.”

“With prices sitting below USD1500/t, more than 50% of the industry in China would be uneconomic. This has seen inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fall 10% to 485kt over the past month.”

“Iron ore prices held up relatively well, with futures on the Singapore Exchange holding above USD80/t. The market has been buffered from the worst of the coronavirus impacts by relatively robust demand from Chinese construction and real estate sectors.”