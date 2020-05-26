Base Metals: Investors will remain cautious – ABN Amro

Concerns about the ultimate economic impact of the coronavirus are still high. Investors in base metals markets will, therefore, remain cautious, according to strategists at ABN Amro.
Key quotes
“Since the end of March, prices for copper, nickel, and zinc are on an upward trend, mainly due to significant economic stimulus measures from the Fed, ECB, and the PBoC. With the current easing of the lockdowns, economic activity can recover and so too can copper prices. This will however be slow and bumpy.”
“Energy costs are historically low. This translates to lower production costs for all base metals, but especially for primary aluminium. This also contributes to lower prices. As a result, even inefficient smelters are able to keep producing. Oversupply will thus continue to weigh on markets.”
“Uncertainty is the common denominator in base metals markets and will continue to weigh on sentiment. This will raise price volatility. Moreover, there is no deficit in base metals markets anymore and inventories are higher compared to 1 January levels. This will hang over the market for some time and cap prices.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.