Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the largest gold mining companies in the world. Founded in 1983, Barrick has its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario,
Canada, and operates mines and projects in various countries around the globe. Below we will look at the weekly Elliott Wave outlook for the stock.
Barrick (GOLD) Weekly Elliott Wave Chart
Rally from September 2015 low is unfolding as a nest. Up from September 2015 low, wave (I) ended at 23.47 and pullback in wave (II) ended at 9.53. The stock then resumed higher in wave I towards 31.22. Pullback in wave II ended at 13.01 with internal subdivision as a 3 waves zigzag. The stock has since turned higher in wave III. Up from wave II, wave (1) ended at 20.19. Wave (2) pullback is in progress as an expanded flat and expected to end soon above wave II. While dips stay above wave II low at 13.01, expect the stock to extend higher.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0700 as USD rally loses steam
EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0700 after touching its lowest level in three months below 1.0690. Although the US Dollar erased some of the gains it recorded after upbeat Jobless Claims data, the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing rebound.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, stays below 1.2500
After falling below 1.2450, GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The US Dollar lost some strength amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and helped the pair edge higher.
Gold holds steady near $1,920 as US yields edge lower Premium
Following a short-lasting decline in the early American session, Gold price returned to the $1,920 area. After rising toward 4.3% with the initial reaction to the US jobless claims data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower and helped XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin options traders are selling bear spreads without fear, eyeing BTC rally to $30,000
Options market data can typically offer insights into price movements of Bitcoin. BTC options allow traders to speculate the price of Bitcoin and use the investment product to leverage or hedge their existing trading positions.
Market impressed by narrowing loss, but macro picture sinks GME
GME jumped above $20 initially in Wednesday’s post-market when its second-quarter results were released to great fanfare. The video game retailer cut its ongoing losses down to smidgin and offered up the possibility of futures profits.