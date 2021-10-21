Barclays (BARC Stock) share price slips, despite investment bank outperformance

With Barclays share price at three-year highs leading into today’s Q3 numbers, expectations were high given the fairly decent results from US banks last week, and while profits did beat expectations the shares have slipped back a touch, possibly due to some light profit taking on recent gains.
The trends were similar to last week’s US banks with outperformance in equities trading, and underperformance in fixed income, and also similar to how Barclays performed in Q2.
Fixed Income (FICC) saw a 20% fall in income, dropping to £803m, from £1bn a year ago, although some of this was offset by the performance of the equities division which saw a rise of 10% from Q3 last year, with a rise to £757m, from £691m.
Banking fees also came in better than expected rising to £971m from £610m. This helped push total income at the corporate and investment bank up to £3.1bn, up from £2.9bn.
Despite the underperformance in FICC, pre-tax profits rose to £1.5bn, while revenues came in at £3.1bn, following the trend we saw last week with US banks.
On the retail side there was an increase in credit and debit card spending, which showed a steady increase through the quarter, although it was notable that on the credit card side of things consumers appeared reluctant to add to their liabilities, with borrowings there falling to £8.6bn.
This also helps explain why customer deposits have continued to rise to £193.3bn, up from £173.2bn a year ago, and which have risen steadily quarter on quarter over the last 7 quarters. Business loans also fell back to £35.4bn, falling to their lowest level since Q1 2020.
On the personal banking side lending rose by £8.9bn, with mortgages taking up a good proportion of that number.
The bank also released another £622m from reserves, which helped boost profits, adding to the £724m added in Q2.
As suspected when leading into the numbers the investment bank has done well, with the exception of FICC, while on the domestic front, UK businesses and consumers have remained somewhat cautious in their spending patterns.
In terms of the outlook Barclays remained cautious as government support mechanisms get withdrawn, with the bank saying that it expects higher rates to be broadly positive.
The bank said it expects full year costs to come in at £12bn and affirmed its full year guidance.
