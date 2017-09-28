Banxico to keep the Overnight Rate on hold at 7.0% - TDS

Banxico to keep the Overnight Rate on hold at 7.0% - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
In line with the unanimous consensus, analysts at TDS expect Banxico to keep the Overnight Rate on hold at 7.0%.
Key Quotes
“While USDMXN has been relatively stable for a number of months now, CPI inflation, running at 6.66% Y/Y in August, has not yet peaked. However, we believe Banxico is likely to begin easing earlier and ease more rapidly than the market has priced, given our inflation forecast and the implications for the economically onerous surge in real rates that follows from market pricing-implied policy conservatism. We hold the view that the first 25bp rate cut will come in March 2018, followed by successive 25bp cuts to take the policy rate to 5.25% by year end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.