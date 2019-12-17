Banxico to cut policy rate 25bp to 7.25% on Thursday – Rabobank

Previewing the Central Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) monetary policy meeting this week, "we expect Banxico to cut the policy rate 25bp to 7.25% on Thursday, December 19th," said Rabobank analysts.
Key quotes
"Unlike the previous meeting, analysts seem united in calling for a 25bp move (no calls for 50bp) with all those surveyed by Bloomberg unanimous in their forecasts. Of the 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, the call for a 25bp cut is unanimous.
We expect growth in 2019 was non-existent and we only expect growth of 0.3% y/y in 2020."
"Banxico is likely to continue cutting in 2020 and we expect some 50bp moves taking the policy rate down to 4.50% by year-end. This is in contrast to the 6% mode of analyst expectations on Bloomberg, the 6.50% consensus from Banxico’s survey, and the 6.4% implied by the front-end of the rates curve. We expect USD/MXN to primarily trade a 19.20 to 19.60 range in the next 1-3 months."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.