Banxico leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 8.25%

- Banxico keeps policy rate steady at 8.25% in June.
- Bank says balance of risks for growth is now more uncertain.
- USD/MXN inches higher on the bank's cautious tone in its statement.
In a widely expected decision, Central Bank of Mexico announced that it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 8.25%. In its policy statement, the bank revealed that the board was not unanimous on the rate decision and reiterated that the balance of risks for growth was more uncertain and had increased its downward bias.
"Some risks for inflation have diminished, others have become more significant," the bank added. "The risk that exchange rate comes under pressure from internal or external factors has risen."
With the initial market reaction, the USD/MXN pair pushed modestly higher and was last seen adding 0.2% on a daily basis at 19.1636.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted around 1.1350/60 for a second consecutive day
The EUR/USD pair struggles for direction after reaching a fresh three-month high earlier this week. Focus on weekend G-20 summit and EU Council. Soft German inflation and mixed US data kept investors side-lined.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends retreat from 1-week highs to test daily lows
The USD/JPY dropped to 107.65, slightly above Asian session lows and remains near the lows. Earlier today peaked at 108.15, the highest level in a week before turning to the downside.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.