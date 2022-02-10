Banxico hikes overnight rate by 50bps to 6%, as expected, as it sought to keep price pressures in check with inflation running hot.
The central bank explained that the board was not unanimous on rate decision with 4 board members that voted to hike the key rate to 6.0% with1 board member that voted to hike the key rate to 5.75%.
The central banks said inflationary pressures have been greater and have lasted longer than anticipated and that the board will closely watch inflationary pressures in upcoming monetary policy meetings.
The inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 increased again, while medium-term expectations decreased slightly and those for longer terms have remained stable at levels above the target.
The forecasts for headline and core inflation were revised upwards, especially for 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
The central bank says that the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation within the forecast horizon remains biased to the upside.
The central bank says it evaluated magnitude, diversity of shocks that have affected inflation and its determinants, along with the risk of medium - and long-term inflation expectations and price formation becoming contaminated.
USD/MXN is unchanged on the move whereby the US inflation data has played a bigger role in the currency pair's volatility on the day. USD/MXN has ranged between a low of 20.3492 and a high of 20.57.5740.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
US stocks waver after strong American inflation data
European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits.