Bankd of England Quarterly Bulletin - 2017 Q1

Bankd of England Quarterly Bulletin - 2017 Q1By Eren Sengezer
Bank of England published its quarterly bulletin for the first quarter of 2017.
Key notes
- Negative interest rates were generally viewed as less effective at stimulating demand
- Many speakers discussed the scope for further QE purchases to provide additional stimulus
- A range of other potential macroeconomic policy measures were also discussed, including a change in the inflation target
- That would allow for more cuts in interest rates before any "lower bound" became binding
- Higher inflation, however, would carry its own costs, potentially including greater uncertaintyfor households
- Most speakers warned of potential side-effects of a long period low interest rates