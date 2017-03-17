Bankd of England Quarterly Bulletin - 2017 Q1

By Eren Sengezer

Bank of England published its quarterly bulletin for the first quarter of 2017.

Key notes

  • Negative interest rates were generally viewed as less effective at stimulating demand
  • Many speakers discussed the scope for further QE purchases to provide additional stimulus
  • A range of other potential macroeconomic policy measures were also discussed, including a change in the inflation target
  • That would allow for more cuts in interest rates before any "lower bound" became binding
  • Higher inflation, however, would carry its own costs, potentially including greater uncertaintyfor households
  • Most speakers warned of potential side-effects of a long period low interest rates