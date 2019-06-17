Bank of Spain Governor: Trade tensions appear to have increased in recent months

Following are the key comments delivered by the Bank of Spain Governor and ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos last minutes, as cited by Reuters.

Spanish banks must not relax standards related to lending.

Low profitability is the main risk facing European banks.

Trade tensions appear to have increased in recent months.

The risk of a hard Brexit has also become more likely.

Second quarter Eurozone growth will be weaker than the first.

We stand ready to act in order to boost inflation.