Bank of Spain: Economy expected to expand 0.4% in fourth quarter

The Spanish economy is expected to grow 0.4% in the last quarter of the year, the flash estimate published by the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.

Underlying details of the publication further revealed that the economy is seen expanding by 2% on a yearly basis in 2019. Additionally, the bank noted that the growth rate is likely to soften toward 2022 citing weakening consumer consumption and business investment.

The shared currency largely ignored these remarks and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading flat on the day near 1.1120.